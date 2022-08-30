Amlan Borgohain creates new 100m national record the men’s 100m sprint

Indian sprinter Amlan Borgohain made a new national record in the men’s 100m after clocking 10.25s at the inter-railway athletics championships 2022 in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh held on National Sports Day on Monday.

Amlan Borgohain broke the previous record of 10.26s, set by Amiya Kumar Mallick in 2016, by a hundredth of a second (0.01). The sprinter’s previous personal best in the 100m was 10.34s.

His time however was not enough to make the cut for the world athletics championships 2023. The entry standard for the 100m for the Budapest meet is set at 10.00s.

The record will become official when it is ratified by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

“He ran very well in training two weeks ago. His posture looked the best I had ever seen,” Amlan’s coach James Hillier told The Indian Express.

“Last week, I tested him over 100m. Through timing gates, he ran extremely well. So I knew the national record was under threat. The season is still early. I will be aiming to peak him at National Games and Open Nationals. I also wanted to improve his max speed and his 100m time this year. That will also improve his 200m.”

Amlan Borgohain, 24, is the reigning national champion in the 100m and 200m. Amlan Borgohain holds the 200m national record of 20.52s, set in April this year at the Federation Cup.