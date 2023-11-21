Amla Navami 2023: Devotees In Large Number Throng Sakshigopal For Radha Pada Darshan

Puri: Amla Navami is the only day on which devotees get the coveted ‘Radha Pada Darshan’ at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Gopinath at Sakhigopal in Puri district of Odisha.

It is the most important festival of this temple, which is also known as Satyabadi Gopinath Temple. This year it falls on November 21.

On Anla Navami at Sakshigopal temple Goddess Radha is dressed up (decorated) in true Odiyani Besha with her lotus feet visible so that devotees can have a darshan of her feet.

Anla Navami is the only occasion in a calendar year when devotees can have darshan of the feet of Goddess Radha. On this day, Lord Krishna is dressed in Natabar besha.

It is believed that Radha Pada Darshan leads to moksha (salvation). Therefore, lakhs of devotees from all over Odisha gather at Sakshigopal for the unique darshan.

Throughout the year, Maa Radha’s feet remain hidden under her dress. Amla Navami is the only day on which her lotus feet are exposed for darshan by the devotees. People from all over Odisha and other states throng to Sakhigopal to have this once in a year darshan of the feet of Maa Radha.

Married women offer conches, red bangles, sacred threads, vermilion and diyas to the Amla tree praying for wellbeing of their life partners. Amla tree is worshipped as the incarnation of Lord Krishna and Maa Radha.

Srimandir chief adminstrator has directed elders not to visit Sakhigopal temple as lakhs of devotee will throng to the temple.