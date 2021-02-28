Amitabh Bachchan Shares Update On His Health, Writes Undergoing Surgery Due To Medical Condition

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has updated about his health condition and wrote about undergoing a surgery due to a “medical condition.”

In his latest blog entry, the 78-year-old actor wrote: “Medical condition …Surgery … Can’t write”.

Soon after he shared the update, his fans and well-wishers started praying for his speedy recovery.

Last year, Big B and three other members of his family – Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Big B’s 9-year-old granddaughter announced in July that they had contracted COVID-19. The family stayed in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital until their recovery.

Big B was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime Video last year and it opened to largely positive reviews. He was also seen hosting the 12th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.