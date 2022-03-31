Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic With Rashmika Mandanna From The sets Of ‘Goodbye’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his recent release Jhund. Big B has an interesting lineup now, Goodbye being one of the movies. In Goodbye, we will see Big B alongside South sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

Big B took to share a picture with Rashmika and wrote, wrote, “Pushpa .. !!!”

Check Amitabh’s post:

In the photo, Amitabh and Rashmika seemed to be in their work zone. Big B looked dapper in his ethnic attire and had a shawl thrown on. On the other hand, the beautiful, infectious smile on Rashmika’s face won our hearts. She wore a pastel-coloured cardigan and looked enchanting.

Talking about the film, the Goodbye shoot had begun last year and photos of Mr Bachchan playing with a pet on the sets had gone viral.