Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Good Bye’ First Look Poster Out!

New Delhi: Veteran star Amitabh Bachchan has released the first look of his upcoming movie Goodbye. Along with Big B, we will see Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen space with the Piku actor.

Sharing this poster, Big B wrote, “परिवार का साथ है सबसे ख़ास जब कोई नहीं होता पास, तब भी रहता है इनका एहसास #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #GoodbyeOnOct7.”

In the poster shared by Amitabh Bachchan, we can see him dressed in a beige kurta that he layered with a blue sleeveless bomber jacket. The veteran actor has a big smile on his face and looks excited as he is flying a kite. Behind him stands Rashmika Mandanna who is dressed in a green oversized kurta and dupatta.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra. He also has an official Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone apart from Goodbye.