Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer ‘Goodbye’ First Look Out!

New Delhi: The first look of Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film, ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna was released today.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look of the film.

The film will also star Neena Gupta in the lead role opposite Amitabh for the first time. It also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, the film will be released on October 7.