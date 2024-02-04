Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji’s film ‘Black’ to release on Netflix

Mumbai: Black, the highly acclaimed film, when it was released in 2005 was lauded by the audience and the critics for the beautiful storyline and stellar performances by the cast. As Black celebrates its 19th anniversary, the OTT platform Netflix announced its first-ever release.

Netflix shared a snippet from the film along with the caption which read, “It’s been 19 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black released, and today we’re celebrating it’s first ever digital release on Netflix!.. Debraj and Michelle’s journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion.” As soon as it was announced, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and nostalgia. One user wrote, “I have manifested the digital release I swear”. Another user wrote, “This is just fantastic”. “Wow!! I remember weeping profusely in the theatres while watching this!”.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Black was released on February 4, 2005. The film also featured Ayesha Kanpur and Nandana Sen. Black tells the tale of a young woman who can’t see, hear or speak and the teacher who helps her find the light in her life.