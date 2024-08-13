Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Pahwa partner with GSK for New Shingles Awareness

New Delhi: GSK today launched a new campaign on Shingles awareness, featuring veteran

actors Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Pahwa, explain the scientific link between chickenpox

and Shingles.

The campaign films use everyday conversations between two friends to talk about shingles and the increased susceptibility of shingles in people with diabetes.

Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Pahwa said, “I am in an age group that is susceptible to

shingles, 2 and through GSK’s shingles awareness campaigns I have understood more about

this painful disease and its associated risk factors. 3 I have faced multiple health problems and

know how difficult it is to lead an active and fulfilling life when affected by infectious diseases. I

am proud to be a part of this initiative to educate people about the cause of shingles and the

importance of prevention. I encourage adults over 50 years, to talk to their doctors about

shingles and its prevention.”

Shingles are caused by the re-activation of the virus that lies dormant in the nerves if a person

has had chickenpox. 4 People with a history of chickenpox who also have diabetes face a 40%

higher risk of developing shingles. 5 High blood sugar levels can weaken the immune system, 6

and when that happens it can increase the risk of reactivation of the chickenpox virus and

the emergence of shingles.

Vigyeta Agrawal, Patient Empowerment Head, GSK said, “The 2023 API-Ipsos survey showed

that even those who had shingles did not know the cause of this painful disease. 8 It is essential

that all people above the age of 50 years know about shingles and its prevention. We wanted to

explain the science behind the cause of shingles and the link between chickenpox and shingles

simply. Amitabh Bachchan has an unparalleled ability to connect with people across all demographics.”

Harikrishnan Pillai, co-founder and CEO, of Blitzkraig, an arm of The Small Big Idea Network, said, “The campaign comprises of two campaign films. The ‘Yeh Science Hai’ campaign urges adults above the age of 50 to talk to their doctor about shingles and its prevention. The messages that come through are clear and memorable.” R. Balki, the Director, commenting on the creative insight for the film said that shingles is a disease that is misunderstood by many people. The challenge was to talk about the link between shingles and chickenpox in an easy-to-understand and engaging manner. I was instantly aligned with how The Small Big Idea crafted a simple and strong message. In this case, clarity, not creativity, was the need of the hour.”