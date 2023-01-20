Amitabh Bachchan Greets Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Ahead of Blockbuster Match In Saudi Arabia
Doha: Cristiano Ronaldo lined up on the football field to face Lionel Messi once again on Thursday. Ronaldo is playing for Saudi All-star XI against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly match.
Ahead of the match, Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan greeted the players.
Amitabh Bachchan with greatest football players of current generation
Messi neymar mbappe ronaldo #football #Ronaldo𓃵 #Messi𓃵 #Neymar #Mbappe𓃵 #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/zOyJOriuz7
Amitabh Bachchan meets Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/ijBeoWMyKi
To promote Thursday’s friendly, Turki al-Sheikh, an advisor at the Royal Court and head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced a charity auction for a special ticket that would come with perks like photo opportunities with players and access to the locker rooms. Bidding started at 1 million Saudi riyals ($266,000) and the auction closed at 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
Sheikh then announced on Twitter the winning bid of 10 million riyals ($2.6 million) had come from Mushref al-Ghamdi.
