Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Chehre Hits Theatres!

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre is out on the big screen today. This is the first time that the two stars have come together for a film.

The film is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffry. In the film, the two stars are pitted against each other in a game of justice and punishment. While Big B plays a lawyer, Emraan is a business tycoon. Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The film is yet to stream on the OTT platforms.