Amitabh Bachchan Drops Pic Of ‘Mile-long’ Queues For 1978 Film Don 

New Delhi: Bollywood’s brightest star, Amitabh Bachchan has shared an unseen vintage photo from 1978! Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a snap of people queueing up for advance booking for Don, 44 years ago in 1978.

He was told that the queues were a mile long. “Advance booking of my film DON… And they said… THEY… that the queues were a mile long… released in 1978… 44 years!! AND these also released same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh… 5 Blockbusters in one year!! some of them ran more than 50 weeks… Kya din the wo bhi !! [sic]” He wrote.

Take a look:

On the work front, Big B has several projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s mythological fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The film’s trailer dropped recently, and it received a positibe response. It will hit cinemas on the 9th of September. Apart from this, he also has Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, and the remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.