Amitabh Bachchan Drops Fun Pic With Uunchai Co-Stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has dropped a fun picture with ‘Uunchai’ co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Sholay’ actor shared a new still from the sets of ‘Uunchai’. Along with the post, he wrote, “Ye umar ka tarkaja hai, hairatgej najara hai.”

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen wearing a tracksuit while Anupam Kher sported a yellow sweater and trousers and Boman Irani opted for a casual outfit.