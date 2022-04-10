Amit Shah’s Hindi Remark Prompts AR Rahman To Post Tweet

Chennai: The main opposition in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK on Saturday said people may learn Hindi on their own volition but imposition of the language is unacceptable.

An image posted by Oscar winning music composer A R Rahman on Tamil language has meanwhile led to an animated debate in the social media on languages.

Quoting Dravidian icon, the late C N Annadurai, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam said if needed, people willing to learn Hindi may do so voluntarily. However, foisting Hindi on people is never acceptable, the AIADMK coordinator tweeted.

The former Chief Minister said his party stood firm in the two language policy of Tamil and English in keeping with the ideology of Annadurai. “#StopHindiImposition,” Panneerselvam said.

Meanwhile, several twitter users linked Rahman’s post apparently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark on Hindi and subsequent reactions from several quarters.

Reacting to Amit Shah’s statement on April 7 that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said that it would wreck the nation’s integrity.

Rahman posted image’s caption ‘Tamizhanangu’ is obviously a pointer to invocation song to mother Tamil.