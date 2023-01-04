Amit Shah’s Flight, En route to Agartala, Makes Emergency Landing in Guwahati Due to Dense Fog

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s flight was on Wednesday diverted to Assam’s Guwahati as it could not land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala due to dense fog.

The minister was to arrive in Tripura as the ruling BJP prepares for the assembly elections in the state.

The flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport where it landed, ATC sources said.

He was scheduled to reach Agartala tonight and inaugurate the Rath Yatra for Tripura assembly polls on Thursday from Dhaimanagar but now he is likely to fly to Tripura tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, Assarn Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said:

Honoured to receive Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati ahead of his visit to Tripura tomorrow. We’ve always been blessed by the generous guidance of Hon HM. pic.twitter.com/sn6cszosZo — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 4, 2023

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to land at the MBB Airport on Wednesday around 10 pm but could not make it due to poor visibility caused by thick fog as reported by ATC, Agartala,” Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Sankar Debnath told the news agency PTI.

Shah was earlier scheduled to reach the state on Thursday, but his arrival was preponed.