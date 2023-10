Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a Ram Temple-themed Durga Puja pandal at Sealdah in Kolkata during his visit to West Bengal on Monday.

According to the reports, on October 16, the home minister would launch the Durga Puja pandal in Sealdah.

Durga Puja is the biggest festival in West Bengal, celebrated lavishly throughout the state, and the Home Minister visited the state during the festivities in the past.