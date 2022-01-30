Amit Shah To Unveil Mahatma Gandhi’s Mural Made From Kulhad Cups In Ahmedabad 

Gandhinagar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made of Kulhads (earthen cups) at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Martyr’s Day.

As per the Union government, the grand wall mural is made of 2,975 earthen cups made by 75 trained potters from across the country, It has been installed by Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Moreover, Union Minister of MSME Narayan Rane, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena will also be present on the occasion.