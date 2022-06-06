Amit Shah to inaugurate the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi: As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah will inaugurate the National Tribal Research Institute on the 7th of June 2022 in New Delhi.

The NTRI will be a premier national level institute and become the nerve center of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields. It will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, and organizations as well as academic bodies and resource Centres. It will Monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes(TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training. Its other activities would be to provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as State Welfare Departments, Design studies and programs that improve or support socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles, create and maintainance of Database of PMAAGY, provide guidelines in Setting and running of Tribal Museums and Showcasing rich tribal cultural heritage of India under one umbrella.

Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda, other cabinet and state Ministers including Minister of Law and Justice, Sh. Kiren Rijiju; MoS Tribal Affairs Smt Renuka Singh Saruta; MoS Tribal Affairs Sh. Bishweswar Tudu; MoS Minority Affairs Sh. John Barla and MoS Rural Development and Steel Sh. Faggan Singh Kulaste and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

An exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Tribal Affairs Ministry under the leadership of the Prime Minister will be displayed. More than 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes across the country will showcase their indigenous products and performances.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. The exhibition will be open for the public from 2 PM onwards and at 6 pm the tribal troupes will give a dance performance.