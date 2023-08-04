Amit Shah To Embark On 2-Day Odisha Visit Today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Odisha for a two-day official visit, today, news agency PTI reported quoting officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Over the course of his visit, the BJP leader will hold meetings with officials. Shah, who initiated the discussion on the Delhi Services Bill in the Lok Sabha before it was passed by the Lower House by virtue of a voice vote, will touch down at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 10.40 pm today.

Union Home minister will launch a national highway project the day after. He is also scheduled to chair a meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and disaster management on the same day.

The meeting will also be attended by Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief, Naveen Patnaik, PTI reported quoting officials. However, there is no official word on whether the Home minister will hold a separate one-to-one meeting with the Odisha CM.