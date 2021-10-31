Amit Shah to address ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas’ event in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will on Sunday attend the Rashtriya Ekta Divas or National Unity Day celebrations at Kevadiya in Gujarat, near the 182-metre-tall statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel will also attend the celebrations, alongside Shah, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the chief minister’s office confirmed in a tweet.

As many as 75 cyclists from the ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF and BSF, who have travelled approximately 9,000km from various parts of the country to Kevadiya, will be taking part in the event.

PM Modi will address the function through a recorded video message.

Apart from that, 101 motorcyclists from police of Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, who have travelled across the country to reach Kevadiya after covering approximately 9,200km, will also be part of the event.