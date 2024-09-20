New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Friday that Naxalism would be eradicated by March 2026, urging Maoists to renounce violence and surrender.

Speaking to the victims of Naxal violence, Shah stated, “Naxalism and its ideology will be eradicated from this nation to establish peace.

The Modi government has successfully ended Naxalism across the country, except in four districts of Bastar. The deadline of March 31, 2026, has been set to eliminate Naxalism from India. I assure you that it will end before this date.”

Shah mentioned that Maoists had once aimed to create a corridor from Pashupatinath in Nepal to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, which the Modi-led government has dismantled.

Shah also announced that the Union Home Ministry is planning a welfare scheme for those affected by Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh, in collaboration with the state government.

“We will assist you through our welfare initiatives in employment, healthcare, and other sectors,” assured Shah.