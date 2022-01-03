Amit Shah reviews prevailing threat scenario in country, emerging security challenges

New Delhi: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah conducted a high-level security meeting today in New Delhi to review the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges.

The Heads of security agencies of the country prominently Central Intelligence Agencies, CAPFs, Intelligence wings of Armed Forces, Revenue and Financial Intelligence Agencies attended the meeting. The DGPs of States/UTs joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Highlighting the continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyber space, movement of foreign terrorist fighters, etc., the Union Home Minister stressed upon the need for better coordination and synergy among the Central and State security agencies in countering the ever-changing CT and security challenges.