Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the third and final part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Vikasit Dilli Sankalp Patra’ at the Delhi BJP headquarters.

The manifesto outlines BJP’s vision and key promises for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Amit Shah emphasised the credibility of the manifesto, stating, “For BJP, a manifesto is a matter of trust, not empty promises.” He revealed that the document was prepared based on inputs from 1.08 lakh individuals and 62,000 groups, making it reflective of the people’s aspirations.

HM Shri @AmitShah releases BJP Sankalp Patra for Delhi Assembly Elections in New Delhi.#BJPKeSankalp https://t.co/u58npRsQg9 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 25, 2025

In his address, Shah criticised the current AAP-led Delhi government for making false promises and misleading voters with a “pretend innocence” during elections. Referring to Arvind Kejriwal’s earlier commitment not to provide official bungalows to ministers, Shah said, “Kejriwal promised no minister would take government bungalows, yet they live in lavish houses, including a luxurious ‘Sheesh Mahal.'”

Shah added that Delhiites are questioning the government over extravagant expenditures and broken promises, urging voters to choose a party that prioritises transparency and development.

The BJP’s Sankalp Patra promises to address the key challenges faced by Delhi residents and outlines a roadmap for a developed and progressive national capital.