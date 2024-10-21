New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to police personnel and soldiers who were killed in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in Delhi on Monday.

The day is observed annually in honour of the 10 CRPF soldiers who lost their lives fighting the Chinese army on October 21, 1959.

Amit Shah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the security forces for their sacrifices, stressing the immense dedication of both Army and police personnel and their families in keeping India safe. He assured that the sacrifices of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty will not be forgotten and further committed to eradicating terrorism and drug trafficking in the country.

He said, “This occasion honours the countless sacrifices made to ensure the security of the nation.”

Highlighting the progress made over the last decade, Shah noted that regions previously troubled by unrest, including Kashmir, areas affected by left-wing extremism, and parts of the North East, are now largely peaceful due to the dedication of the armed forces.

However, he stated that the fight is still not over, pointing out the emerging challenges such as drones, narcotics, and cyber threats. The Home Minister affirmed his confidence that the courage of India’s soldiers could overcome any obstacle.

“The reason the country sleeps peacefully is due to the capacity of our soldiers,” Shah stated.

He also mentioned the three new laws passed to streamline the justice system. He said that under the new framework, any crime registered in the country will reach the Supreme Court for justice within three years.

