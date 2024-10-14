Chandigarh: The BJP appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to observe Haryana’s legislative party meeting, where the Chief Minister-elect will be sworn in. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has been appointed second observer for the state legislative party leader’s election.

The BJP, securing 48 of the 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, has summoned its elected MLAs to Chandigarh for a meeting on October 16. The inauguration of the new council of ministers, headed by the Chief Minister, is set for October 17 in Panchkula.

At this meeting, BJP MLAs will choose their legislative party leader, and the names of other council members will be determined. The two appointed observers will oversee the proceedings.

The MLAs’ decision regarding their leader will be communicated to the party’s central leadership for approval. Following the meeting, the legislative party leader will visit the Governor to initiate the government formation process.

Mohan Lal Badoli, the BJP state president, has instructed all MLAs to be present in Chandigarh on October 16 and 17, with accommodations arranged for their stay.

The swearing-in ceremony will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar, and chief ministers from various BJP-governed states.

Amit Shah’s role as an observer is particularly noteworthy as the BJP celebrates its third consecutive term in the state. The party is experiencing intense internal rivalry, with Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and former minister Anil Vij, MLA from Ambala cantonment, both vying for the prestigious Chief Minister’s position.

