New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated a new passenger terminal and a cargo gate at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing located in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The Petrapole crossing stands as the largest land port in South Asia and serves as a crucial conduit for trade and commerce between the two nations.

The Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) crossing is pivotal for both trade and passenger transit between the countries.

This facility, managed by the Land Ports Authority of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs, accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh.

Additionally, it ranks as India’s eighth-largest international immigration port and oversees the annual movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers to and from Bangladesh.

The addition of the new passenger terminal at Petrapole is expected to significantly improve the infrastructure of the region and enhance the cross-border travel experience, according to the statement.

The terminal, with its sturdy build and modern technological systems, aims to ensure safety, efficiency, and comfort for all its users.