Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Projects In Meghalaya

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several projects in Shillong on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that after the formation of the Narendra Modi government in 2014, the connectivity of the North East was given the highest priority.

When we used to say that we will connect the capitals of all the northeastern states by rail and air, then these Opposition people used to laugh at us, – Who will come here? What for? He said that the Modi government aims to link the capitals of all the states of the Northeast by rail, road, and airways before 2023-24.

He said that the work which is being done here today, it should have been done many years ago, and today an Inter-State Bus Terminal is being built here with the help of the Government of India and the Government of Meghalaya at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

He said that as far as Meghalaya is concerned, since 2014 till now, the work of accelerating the development of Meghalaya and connecting its people with the economy has been done by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He said that the Narendra Modi Government has done the work of transferring the rightful money of the people directly into their bank accounts by doing away with the middlemen.

He said that the Meghalaya government has completed 67 projects costing about Rs 700 crore with central assistance and 38 more projects worth Rs 800 crore are in progress.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has given Rs 650 crore for various types of jackfruit mission, mushroom mission, silk and milk missions and fisheries.

The Union Home Minister said that in the entire Northeastern region, the Modi government is moving ahead by giving importance to three things – first, to preserve and promote the dialects, languages, dance, music, food, culture, and create awareness about it across the whole of India.

Secondly, by resolving all disputes of the Northeast and making it a peaceful region, and thirdly, by making the Northeast a developed region and bring its GDP contribution back to the pre-Independence level.

He said that we are very close to attain it and with the collective efforts of all of us, we will achieve this goal in a few years. He said that the day when this region’s contribution to GDP will exceed 20 percent, there will be no trace of poverty, unemployment and unrest.

The Union Home Minister said that the North-East is one of the regions of the country where connectivity is very much needed. He said that without connectivity, neither the security of this corner of the country can be ensured, nor the golden era of this region can be brought back and development accelerated here.

Amit Shah said that development can happen only when this geographically remote region is provided with all types of connectivity.

The Union Home Minister said that this bus terminal will not only increase connectivity with other states but will also boost economic activities.

He said that if any region has the richest culture in the whole world, it is in our northeast. The region’s many languages, cultures, musical instruments and distinct cultural identities have been preserved because the eight states have tried to complement each other through exchanges.

The Union Home Minister said that the Government has also made a lot of efforts to make development and services reach out to the citizens through IT connectivity. He said that today both renewal and receipt of documents are being done easily from Common Service Centres. Many facilities like digital copy of driving license are available from the comforts of home.

He said that the work that the North Eastern Council has done here with a vision, the entire North Eastern region will benefit from it. He said that about six and a half lakh families of Meghalaya did not have bank accounts, but today every family here can open their own bank account under the Jan-Dhan Yojana. Today there is not a single house in Meghalaya that does not have a toilet. Meghalaya also figures in the list of states with 100% ODF.

There are 3.39 lakh households in Meghalaya where tap water is not available. He said that we have set a target that all these households will be provided with drinking water at their homes.