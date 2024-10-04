Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated the Hiramani Arogyadham Day-Care Hospital in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. On this occasion, several dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, were present.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, and now the Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi, made numerous efforts to improve healthcare facilities in Gujarat and make them accessible to the public. He mentioned that Shri Narhari Amin has consistently worked to serve society and solve problems. Shri Shah highlighted that Narhari Ji established infrastructure for athletes across Gujarat through the state’s cricket association. Moreover, through schools, he has made significant efforts to provide quality education to around 4,000 children and contribute to their overall development. Shri Shah further noted that after establishing old age homes and the Annapurna Trust, Narhari Ji has now built this Hiramani Arogyadham in memory of his parents, which is truly commendable.

Union Home Minister said that modern lifestyles, fast-paced lives, pollution, and other factors lead to various diseases affecting our bodies, requiring long-term treatment. He mentioned that these ailments often need multiple therapies, dialysis, physiotherapy, and other treatments to reduce the suffering caused by the diseases. Shri Shah pointed out that such treatments are usually very expensive and are less accessible to the poor, middle class, and people in rural areas. Keeping these challenges in mind, Shri Narhari Ji has built the Hiramani Arogyadham, which was inaugurated today. Shri Shah highlighted that Narhari Ji has taken a holistic approach to address people’s health concerns.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission keeping the public’s health in mind, helping people avoid many diseases caused by unhygienic conditions. He further mentioned that after this, the government ensured access to clean drinking water in every household, which helped prevent waterborne diseases. Following that, toilets were built in every home, and International Yoga Day was introduced to make regular exercise a part of people’s daily routines. Shri Shah added that through the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Card, PM Modi has provided comprehensive healthcare coverage of up to five lakh rupees to millions of people, freeing them from the burden of expensive treatments.

Union Home Minister stated that while a plan can be formulated by the government, comprehensive healthcare is not possible without adequate infrastructure. He mentioned that to address this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the construction of health infrastructure across the country. Shri Shah noted that the Modi government has set a target to increase the number of medical seats by 75,000 in the next 10 years. He also highlighted that the government has established a mechanism to provide generic medicines to relieve people from the burden of expensive drugs, allowing them to access medicines at about 10 to 30 per cent lower prices compared to the market.

Shri Amit Shah stated that the entire healthcare setup is built by integrating approximately 37 different schemes. He mentioned that by combining these 37 various initiatives, an effort has been made to address the health concerns of the country’s 1.4 billion people. Shri Shah emphasized that This is a prime example of creating plans with sensitivity and foresight to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Union Home Minister stated that if facilities for daily treatments for chronic illnesses, such as dialysis and physiotherapy, are available nearby and at affordable rates, then poor people can benefit from them. He mentioned that at Hiramani Arogyadham, therapies, dialysis, and physiotherapy for various ailments have been made available to the general public at affordable rates.

