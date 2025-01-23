Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, today inaugurated the Hindu Adhyatmik Aur Seva Mela in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister, Shri Bhupendra Patel.

In his address, the Union Home Minister highlighted the significance of the Hindu Adhyatmik Aur Seva Mela, which brought together over 200 Seva Sanstha on a single platform. He remarked that despite numerous invasions and a long period of slavery, it was the institution of the family and its Indian Hindu values that worked to preserve the unit of the family. He lauded Mela’s role in fostering the development, preservation, and promotion of these family values.

Shri Amit Shah said that a stall has been set up in this fair dedicated to Ahilyabai Holkar and her life and achievements. He mentioned that Ahilyabai was like lightning shining in the darkness of that time, who worked throughout her life to restore more than 280 religious places destroyed by Muslims across the country. Shri Shah said that the 300th anniversary of Ahilyabai is being celebrated on a grand scale and in such a situation, the stall set up about Ahilyabai in this fair will prove to be very informative for the youth and women of Gujarat.

In addition, Shri Shah mentioned that the fair features stalls offering urban visitors a glimpse into the tribal lifestyles. He shared that the Mela would host various spiritual activities, including continuous Yagyas conducted in seven Havan Kunds, a Gayatri Maha Yagya, and efforts to revive traditional Indian sports.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Mahakumbh is going on in Prayagraj these days. He said that the whole world is witnessing the Mahakumbh with awe, which is being held in Prayagraj at an auspicious time occurring after 144 years. Kumbh is an event where millions of people gather in one place as soon as the alignment of planets and stars occurs. He emphasized that such a large-scale event is not organized solely based on government arrangements, but rather numerous religious organizations come together to make stay and other arrangements for millions of people. Shri Shah further stated that this remarkable arrangement of the Kumbh has been continuing for thousands of years, uninterruptedly, where millions of people come together. He urged the people of Gujarat to definitely visit the Mahakumbh, as such auspicious opportunities are very rare in life.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that there is no greater message of harmony and unity in the entire world than the Kumbh. He said that during Kumbh, no one is asked about his caste, religion or community. Whoever goes there, saints and service organizations provide him with food. Every person who goes there goes back to his home after taking a dip in the Ganga, awakening virtue and purifying himself.

Shri Amit Shah said that through the Hindu Adhyatmik Mela, an extraordinary system for preserving and promoting family, religion, culture, and traditions has been in place for a long time. He said that the country has been run under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the last ten years. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, many works, that were pending for decades, have been completed by the central government in the past ten years. The Union Home Minister said that Article 370 was abolished from Kashmir, Ram Lalla’s exile was completed and a grand Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya after centuries, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was built, the Somnath Temple is being made of gold and Triple Talaq was abolished. He said that there were many tasks that no one had the courage to do for seven decades after independence. But now, India has been able to complete those tasks and stands with the world with full pride and honour.

Shri Amit Shah said that 170 countries of the world propagate yoga and accept its teachings. He said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has enriched the languages and religions of India. He said he has been able to bring back more than 350 idols of gods and goddesses stolen from India during the time of slavery. He said that the Modi government has taken India’s culture to the world and the work in this direction will continue during the tenure.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the guiding star of the 90-year-long freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947. Netaji dedicated his entire life to the independence of the country. In the history of the world’s freedom movements, Netaji will always be remembered by the world for his efforts to make India free by travelling to several countries to form the Azad Hind Fauj and leading the nation towards independence. Shri Shah further stated that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will remain a guiding light for generations of India’s youth, teaching them qualities like patriotism, character, and dedication.