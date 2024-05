Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Biswa Sarma To Hit Campaign Trail In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hit the campaign trail in Odisha on Tuesday amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly polls.

As per the schedule, Shah will address a public meeting in Chandbali at 11:45 am. Thereafter, he is scheduled to campaign in Panikoili at 2:45 pm and in Nimapada at 4 pm. A broad range of security measures have been made for the Union Minister’s rallies.

On the other hand, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also join Shah in Panikoili after addressing public meetings in Barchana at 10 am, in Dharmasala at 11 am, and in Binjharpur at 12:45 pm today.

Similarly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also scheduled to visit Odisha today and hold a road show in Rairangpur at 10:30 am. Thereafter, he will campaign in Suliapada at 1:15 pm, in Raghunathpur at 2:15 pm, and in Jagatsinghpur at 4:15 pm.