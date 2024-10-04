New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly condemned the alleged involvement of a prominent Congress leader in a Rs 5,600 crore drug consignment seized from North India. In a series of tweets, Shah emphasized the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and criticized the Congress party for its past handling of the drug menace.

Shah’s tweets highlighted the severe impact of drugs on the youth in Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of North India during the Congress rule. He accused Congress leaders of using their political influence to perpetuate the drug problem, which has had devastating effects on the region’s youth.

“While on one hand the Modi government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for a Drug-Free India, the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the Rs 5,600 crore drug consignment seized from North India is extremely dangerous and shameful,” Shah tweeted. He further stated, “The sin of Congress leaders of using their political influence to push the youth into drugs will never be allowed to be fulfilled by the Modi government.”

Shah assured that the government is committed to eradicating the drug network in India, regardless of the position or stature of those involved. “Without looking at the position or stature of the drug dealers, our government is committed to ensuring a drug-free India by destroying the entire drug network,” he added.

