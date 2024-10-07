New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently convened a meeting with chief ministers and senior officials of Naxal-affected states to review the security situation, following the elimination of 31 insurgents in Chhattisgarh’s forests.

The states grappling with this issue include Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. This pivotal meeting, which addressed anti-Naxal operations and developmental efforts in these regions, occurred shortly after one of the most successful offensives against the Naxalites in recent history.

The Modi administration’s strategies have led to a 72% reduction in Left Wing Extremism violence and an 86% decrease in related fatalities in 2023 compared to 2010, signalling that the Naxals may be facing their final battles, according to officials.

Union ministers involved in providing developmental aid to the affected states were present, along with senior officers from the central government, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

मोदी सरकार द्वारा बेहतर केंद्र-राज्य समन्वय से नक्सलवाद को देश से पूरी तरह से समाप्त किया जा रहा है। नई दिल्ली में वामपंथी उग्रवाद से प्रभावित प्रदेशों के मुख्यमंत्रियों, उपमुख्यमंत्रियों व वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक से लाइव…

Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Majhi also participated in this significant meeting held in New Delhi, requesting additional central forces and a helicopter to bolster anti-Naxal operations in Odisha.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the central government has pledged to eradicate the threat of Left Wing Extremism by March 2026, as stated by the Home Ministry last Saturday.

The central government continues to extend comprehensive support to the state governments affected by Left left-wing extremism in their efforts to combat this challenge. Shah’s last engagement on this matter was a review meeting with the chief ministers of the impacted states.

