Amit Shah Briefs PM Modi On Manipur Situation

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday briefed PM Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation.

The briefing comes a day after Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh briefed Shah about the ‘evolving situation’ in the state.

“Under Amit Shah’s close supervision, the state and central government have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week,” Singh tweeted on Sunday.

Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.