Amit Shah approves release of Rs 6,194 cr disaster relief fund to 19 states including Odisha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, today approved release of Rs.6,194.40 crore to 19 State Governments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The amount includes Rs.1,209.60 crore as Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to four States (Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh) for year 2022-23 and Rs.4,984.80 crore to 15 States (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura) for year 2023-24. The release of funds will help States undertake relief measures during the current Monsoon season.

The Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already approved release of Rs.3649.40 crore as Central share of SDRF to 09 States during year 2023-24. Based on 15th Finance Commission recommendations, the Central Government, has allocated Rs.1,28,122.40 crore for SDRF for years 2021-22 to 2025-26.