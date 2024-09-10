New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the first Foundation Day program of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as the Chief Guest at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today and launched key initiatives for the prevention of cybercrime.

The Home Minister dedicated the Cyber ​​Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) to the nation and launched the Samanvay platform (Joint Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Facility System). Shri Amit Shah also inaugurated the ‘Cyber ​​Commandos’ program and Suspect Registry.

The Union Home Minister also unveiled the new logo, vision and mission of I4C. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, Director IB, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police/Senior Police Officers of various States/Union Territories, officials from various government organisations, senior officials from various banks/financial intermediaries, FinTech, Media, Cyber ​​Commandos, NCC and NSS cadets were present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah underlined that I4C was established in 2015 under the ‘Safe Cyber ​​Space’ campaign on the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi since then it is continuously moving towards becoming a strong pillar of a cyber-secured India. He added that in the 9-year journey from 2015 to 2024, this idea turned into an initiative and then into an institution and now it is moving towards becoming a huge pillar of a cyber-secured India.

Union Home Minister said that the development of any country is impossible without cyber security. He said that technology proves to be a blessing for human life and today technology is being used extensively in all new initiatives. He said that the increasing use of technology is also creating many threats and that is why cyber security is no longer limited to the digital world but has also become an important aspect of national security. Shri Shah said that platforms like I4C can make a huge contribution in dealing with such threats. He called upon I4C to continue awareness, coordination and joint efforts with the concerned stakeholders. The Home Minister said that no single institution can keep cyberspace secured single-handedly. This is possible only when many stakeholders come on the same platform and move forward on the same method and path.

Shri Amit Shah said that four major cyber platforms of I4C have also been launched here today. He said that the Cyber ​​Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) was a vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which has been launched today. He said that along with this, Cyber ​​Commando, Samanvay platform and Suspect Registry have also been inaugurated today.

Union Home Minister said that in a vast country like India, having a separate Cyber Suspect Registry for each state would not serve any purpose because states have their boundaries but cybercriminals have no boundaries. He said that it was the need of the hour to create a Suspect Registry at the national level and connect states with it to create a common platform to fight cybercrime. Shri Shah added that this initiative will help us a lot in preventing cyber crimes in the coming days.

Shri Amit Shah said that from today onwards, I4C is also starting a public awareness campaign. He said that efforts will be made to speed up this campaign through more than 72 TV channels, 190 Radio FM channels, cinema halls and many other platforms in the country. He said that this campaign cannot be successful unless the victim knows how to avoid cybercrime. Shri Shah said that creating awareness about the cyber crime helpline 1930 and other platforms of I4C will increase its utility and help us prevent cyber crimes. The Home Minister requested all the state governments to join this campaign and spread awareness in villages and cities.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that CFMC has also been inaugurated with the idea of ​​​​bringing banks, financial institutions, telecom companies, Internet Service Providers and police on a single platform and this will become a major platform for the prevention of cybercrime in the coming days. He said that CFMC should work to identify the modus operandi (MO) of cyber criminals using different data and prevent it. Shri Shah said that under the Cyber ​​Commando programme, a target has been set to prepare about 5 thousand cyber commandos in 5 years.