Amit Rohidas Conferred With Biju Patnaik Sports Award

Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey defender Amit Rohidas on Sunday conferred the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in sports here.

State Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera presented a citation and a cash award of Rs 2,00,000 to Amit.

Veteran hockey coach of Odisha, Kalu Charan Choudhury received the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Lifetime Achievement in the promotion of sports and games. He received a citation and cash award of Rs 3,00,000.

Biju Patnaik Sports Award for excellence in coaching went to badminton coach for para players, Shiba Prasad Das. He received a cash award of Rs 1,00,000 and a citation.