Amit Narang appointed as next Ambassador to Sultanate of Oman

New Delhi:  A 2001-batch IFS officer Amit Narang has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman.

Narang is presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

