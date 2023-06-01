Amit Garg Is New CEO of TPSODL

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, appointed Mr. Amit Garg as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective from June 1, 2023.

In a recent meeting held on 25th March, 2023 the Board of Directors of TPSODL passed a resolution appointing Mr. Amit Garg as the CEO.

Mr. Sanjay Banga, President, Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Tata Power expressed his warm welcome to Mr. Amit Garg, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Amit Garg as the new CEO of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited. With his extensive experience and proven track record in the power industry, we are confident that Mr. Garg will lead TPSODL to new heights of success.”

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Amit Garg served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at TPSODL since August 2022. He also held the position of CEO at Tata Power Trading Company Limited (TPTCL). Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Garg has made significant contributions to the power sector, including his notable tenure at Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.

With over three decades of invaluable experience in the power industry, He holds a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering from Jabalpur Engineering College, Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Amit Garg, Incoming CEO, TPSODL said,”I thank the board of TPSODL for bestowing their faith in me to lead the next phase of growth for TPSODL. I look forward to continue the mission of empowering lives of all consumers including the rural and tribal areas of Southern Odisha through reliable and efficient power distribution services.”

TPSODL serves a population of 94.38 lakh consumers with Customer Base of 23.69 Lakh and a vast Distribution Area of 48,751 Sq. Km.