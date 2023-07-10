Amin Caught Taking Rs 6K Bribe In Baripada

Mayurbhanj: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Monday apprehended an Amin posted at the office of the Balasore-Mayurbhanj Major Settlement in Baripada while demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 6,300.

The arrested Amin has been identified as Manas Ranjan Das. He was caught taking Rs.6,300 bribe from a Complainant to issue certified copies of RoR of ancestral land settled in the name of his grandfather.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Das from the DA angle, the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS case No. 17/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against accused Sri Das, Amin., the Vigilance added.