Jharsuguda: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested an Amin in Jharsuguda district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The accused has been identified as Bhaskar Meher, Amin, O/o Tahasildar, Kirmira, Dist-Jharsuguda.

Meher has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a Complainant for submission of field verification report in respect of his plot to get the ROR( Land Patta) in his favour. Accused Sri Meher was demanding the bribe from the complainant on the plea of the wrong map of the plot attached to the sale deed. The entire tainted bribe money of Rs.15,000 has been recovered from the possession of accused Sri Meher, Amin and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations in Meher from a DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.13 dtd.04.10.2024, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related