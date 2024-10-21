New Delhi: In a world grappling with unprecedented challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared India a beacon of hope. Speaking at the inaugural session of the NDTV World Summit 2024, PM Modi emphasized India’s pivotal role in fostering global stability and growth.

The summit, themed “The India Century,” brought together global leaders, including Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, to discuss pressing global issues. The event also marked the launch of ‘NDTV World,’ a new channel aimed at providing a global perspective on current affairs.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the myriad challenges the world faces today, from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic to economic instability, inflation, unemployment, climate change, and ongoing conflicts disrupting global supply chains. Despite these adversities, he asserted, India stands out as a symbol of resilience and optimism.

“Even as the world battles these issues, India is discussing ‘The Indian Century.’ In the midst of global instability, India is a ray of hope. It is not that we are unaffected by global concerns, but there is a sense of positivity that we feel in India. India has emerged as a beacon of hope,” PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister outlined his vision for a developed India by 2047, focusing on sustainable growth, technological advancements, and inclusive development. He stressed the importance of global cooperation and India’s commitment to being a reliable partner in addressing global challenges.

The NDTV World Summit continues over the next two days, featuring discussions on various topics, including economic policies, climate action, and international relations, with contributions from distinguished dignitaries and experts from around the world.

As the summit progresses, the world watches closely, hopeful that India’s vision and leadership will inspire a more stable and prosperous global future.

