Amid Visa Ban, Consular Services For Indian Nationals In Canada Continue To Be Extended

The Consulate General of India in Toronto announced the extension of essential consular services for Indian nationals residing in Canada on Friday (September 22).

These services include passport issuance, passport renewal, police clearance certificates, and attestation, among others, as reaffirmed in a tweet by the Consulate General.

This move is expected to facilitate and assist Indian citizens in their consular needs while residing in Canada.

Despite a looming diplomatic crisis, the Canadian High Commission and consulates in India remain open. Visa services for Canadian citizens, however, have been suspended, and both countries have advised citizens not to travel at this time.

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated earlier this week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that they had credible reasons to believe ‘agents of the Indian government’ were responsible for the death of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In June of this year, the designated terrorist was gunned down outside a Gurdwara.