Amid ‘Russian Threats’ UK Announces Five New Navy Ships

London: To bolster security “in the face of increased Russian threats”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that Britain will spend £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) on five new Navy ships.

“The UK and allies are taking steps to bolster their security in the face of increased Russian threats,” said the PM in a statement.

“Russia’s actions put all of us at risk. As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships,” he added .

The spending is the next phase in a programme under which three vessels are already under construction, and all eight frigates are expected to be completed by the mid-2030s, the statement read.