Amid Joshimath Sinking Crisis, IMD Issues Rain Alert

Chamoli: Even as residents in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district struggle with the ongoing land subsidence, the meteorological department has predicted rain and snowfall in Joshimath, Chamoli and Pithoragarh.

According to reports, the Met department has forecast rainfall and snow in Joshimath and other areas of Chamoli district, and Pithoragarh till January 24.

The re-activation of Western Disturbance, which has also caused an increase in mercury in Delhi-NCR and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs), will trigger a change in the weather pattern in Uttarakhand, said the IMD.

Director of Meteorological Center Dehradun had said that there is a possibility of rain today, and snowfall along with rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Hundreds of residents have been shifted to relief centres in safe places after land subsidence began in Joshimath.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores of rupees for the affected families of Joshimath.