Amid Heightened US-China Tensions, Nancy Pelosi Lands In Taiwan

Taipei: The speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, on a visit that has enraged China which claims the self-governing island as its own territory.

China on Tuesday condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and said her trip to the island violates the “one China” principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US communiqués.

China had threatened “serious consequences” if Pelosi – the highest ranking US official to travel to Taiwan in 25 years – went ahead with her visit.

“China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US Speaker’s visit. All the consequences must be borne by the US and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The highly-anticipated stop has faced stark warnings from China, in turn worrying the White House that it could trigger a crisis in the Taiwan Strait and worsen already tense U.S.-China relations.

China sent two Su-35 fighter jets across the Taiwan strait ahead of Pelosi’s arrival, according to state broadcaster CCTV, and the spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry said on Twitter, “The US & Taiwan have made provocations together first, whereas China has been compelled to act in self-defense.”