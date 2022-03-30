Amid Calls For Resignation, PM Imran Khan Chairs ‘Special Cabinet Meet’

Islamabad: As calls for his resignation grew louder, Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a “special meeting” of his Cabinet.

Khan’s PTI-led government is set to lose its majority in Pakistan’s National Assembly in the no-confidence motion scheduled for April 3.

Barely hours after his meeting with Pakistan’s Army and ISI chiefs, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the country’s National Security Council.

With MQM withdrawing its support for Imran Khan’s PTI, the Prime Minister stands to lose his majority in the April 3 no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

PM Imran Khan was expected to address the nation later today, but the address has now been cancelled.