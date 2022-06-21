Amid ‘Agnipath’ Row, PM Modi’s Meeting With 3 Service Chiefs Today

New Delhi: The chiefs of three services – Army, Navy and the Air Force – will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to brief him on the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme.

PM Modi’s meeting with the service chiefs comes in the wake of widespread protests against the centre’s short-term recruitment plan for the armed forces.

Referring to the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, the Prime Minister on Monday said some decisions “may look unfair” at first, but will help in nation-building later.

The three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted. The Army has said the induction of soldiers under the recruitment plan will begin next month.