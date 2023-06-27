Amey Ranawade joins Odisha FC on loan as Lenny Rodrigues inks a permanent deal

Hero Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC, on Tuesday, announced that they have signed Amey Ranawade on a season-long loan from Mumbai City FC.

The young defender has made a name for himself in the Indian football circuit, impressing fans and critics alike with his adaptability and consistent defensive performances.

Ranawade commenced his professional career with DSK Shivajians, where he showcased immense potential which earned him a move to Mohun Bagan, one of India’s most storied football clubs, where he won the prestigious CFL Cup (Calcutta Football League) during the 2018-19 season. Following his stint with Mohun Bagan, Ranawade went on to represent FC Goa and Bengaluru United, gaining valuable experience and further honing his skills.

However, it was his spell with Mumbai City FC that genuinely catapulted him into the national football spotlight. Under the guidance of coach Sergio Lobera, Ranawade enjoyed a highly successful campaign with Mumbai City FC during the Hero ISL 2020-21 season. The defender played a vital role in Mumbai City FC’s triumph, as they were crowned Hero ISL Champions and picked up the League Winners’ Shield as well.

Ranawade featured in 20 games, showcasing his defensive prowess to help his team achieve the coveted double. Amey also featured in the Islanders’ squad representing India in the AFC Champions League. Now, in the next chapter of his career, Ranawade is all set to make his mark at Odisha FC. The move to Odisha FC on a season-long loan presents an exciting opportunity for the defender to continue his growth and contribute to the club’s ambitions.

With his experience, technical ability, and winning mentality, Ranawade is expected to bolster Odisha FC’s defensive line.

Odisha FC add depth to midfield with signing of Lenny Rodrigues

Odisha FC, on Monday, also confirmed the signing of Lenny Rodrigues on a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further year. With an impressive track record and a wealth of experience, Lenny brings a winning mentality and valuable expertise to the team.

An accomplished Indian midfielder, has left an indelible mark on Indian football with his stellar performances. Before joining Odisha FC, Rodrigues has showcased his talent at various clubs across India. He began his professional career with boyhood club Churchill Brothers, then Dempo FC and subsequently played for Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

During his time at these clubs, Rodrigues has achieved remarkable success, capturing several prestigious titles. He played a crucial role in FC Goa’s triumph in the Hero Super Cup. Lenny has also won Hero I-League twice, the Hero ISL League Winners’ Shield including the Federation Cup and the Durand Cup.

In addition to his club achievements, Rodrigues has also made notable contributions to the Indian National Football Team. He was a part of the team that clinched the prestigious Nehru Cup.

Rodrigues is known for his versatility and adaptability in the midfield. His ability to control the game in the middle, read, and distribute the ball effectively makes him a vital asset to any team. Rodrigues possesses excellent passing abilities, enabling him to dictate the tempo of the game and create opportunities for the team.

Furthermore, his experience and maturity as a player make him a natural leader on and off the pitch. His presence will undoubtedly inspire and motivate the younger players in the squad, providing them with invaluable guidance.