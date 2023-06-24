American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi’s Feet After Singing India’s National Anthem

Washington: Popular American singer Mary Millben took everyone by surprise after she touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following her performance at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington DC.

Mary Millben sang India’s national anthem in the presence of PM Modi and the Indian diaspora. Thereafter, she greeted the Indian Prime Minister with a ‘Namaste’ and went on to touch his feet out of respect.

Amidst chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, the duo also exchanged a few words on the stage. The event was hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) during which PM Modi delivered his goodbye speech to the Indian diaspora.

Born in Oklahoma City, Mary Millben performed a soulful rendition of the Indian National anthem at the Ronald Regan Centre.

Prior to her performance, the American singer had tweeted, “I will rest in the end, knowing that anything I did of great significance is because He (God) did it through me. Tonight as I perform the Indian National Anthem for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished guests, India and Indian communities across the world, you are in my heart and thoughts.”

She added, “We are family – ‘one earth, one family, one future. JaiHind and God bless the #USIndia alliance.”

Mary Millben also participated in the 9th International Yoga Day, which was held at the United Nations on June 21, 2023. Her videos went viral on social media after she sang the Hindu devotional song ‘Om Jai Jagdish.’ She enjoys a massive fan base in India.