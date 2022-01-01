American actress Betty White passes away at 99

New York: Iconic American comedian and actress Betty White, whose groundbreaking career spanned decades, passed away at age 99, US media outlets have reported.

Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and close friend, told People magazine in a statement on Friday that “even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever”.

Tributes also poured in from people in the entertainment industry including Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Reynolds.