“America Ruled India For 200 Years”, Says Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: After making headlines over his controversial “ripped jeans” comment, the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat has now blamed the US for “200 years of rule in India”.

In a video of his speech, the Chief Minister can be heard saying “America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world, is struggling” to control the coronavirus pandemic.

He compared India with the US on a number of COVID-19 cases. “As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in handling the pandemic. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world… it is struggling at present.”

Rawat further stated that Prime Minister Modi worked to save us and people also followed his (Modi) instructions of wearing masks, sanitising, washing hands and following social distancing.

“Just another BJP leader reminding us about the value of quality education,” Congress party office tweeted.

Samajwadi Party leader Juhie Singh asked, “America colonised India for 200 years ?When?”.